Antonio Rudiger has revealed he is now happy at Chelsea after wanting to leave in the summer.

The 27-year-old's performances after the restart last season and at the beginning of the season came under scrutiny, which also saw Thiago Silva arrive and that led to a Silva and Kurt Zouma defensive partnership.

It left Rudiger out of the picture after Frank Lampard dropped him and it saw the German look for a move away in the summer.

West Ham made a late move for the centre-back, as they did with Fikayo Tomori, but Rudiger snubbed the loan offer.

As Lampard insisted all along, players can work there way back into contention and Rudiger has done that - starting his first game in the Premier League in the 2-0 win against Newcastle United on Saturday in Silva's absence.

Speaking to German outlet SID, via Metro, Rudiger admitted he is now content with the situation he is now in at the club.

"I’m satisfied with how the situation has developed in the past weeks," he said.

"Now I see myself as a permanent part of the team. I had a tough time, so I also checked other transfer options but I received positive signals from the coaching team."



Lampard was full of praise for Rudiger's display in the north east at the weekend against Newcastle.

