SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Antonio Rudiger reveals Chelsea future U-turn after wanting to leave in the summer

Matt Debono

Antonio Rudiger has revealed he is now happy at Chelsea after wanting to leave in the summer. 

The 27-year-old's performances after the restart last season and at the beginning of the season came under scrutiny, which also saw Thiago Silva arrive and that led to a Silva and Kurt Zouma defensive partnership. 

It left Rudiger out of the picture after Frank Lampard dropped him and it saw the German look for a move away in the summer. 

West Ham made a late move for the centre-back, as they did with Fikayo Tomori, but Rudiger snubbed the loan offer.

As Lampard insisted all along, players can work there way back into contention and Rudiger has done that - starting his first game in the Premier League in the 2-0 win against Newcastle United on Saturday in Silva's absence.

newcastle-united-v-chelsea-premier-league (22)
(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Speaking to German outlet SID, via Metro, Rudiger admitted he is now content with the situation he is now in at the club. 

"I’m satisfied with how the situation has developed in the past weeks," he said. 

"Now I see myself as a permanent part of the team. I had a tough time, so I also checked other transfer options but I received positive signals from the coaching team." 

Lampard was full of praise for Rudiger's display in the north east at the weekend against Newcastle.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Confirmed Teams: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon looking to start with a win after the international break.

Ben Davies

Chelsea 'welcome' decision for fans to return to sporting events

Chelsea have welcomed the UK Government's decision to allow fans back into sporting events from December 2.

Matt Debono

23-man Chelsea squad to face Rennes in Champions League

The travelling Chelsea squad to France to face Rennes in the Champions League have been confirmed.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea could allow Fikayo Tomori to leave on loan in January

Chelsea are weighing up the option of sending centre-back Fikayo Tomori out on loan in the January transfer window.

Matt Debono

Newcastle United vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live stream | Premier League

Chelsea will be looking to kick off where they left off prior to the international break when they face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday at St. James Park.

Matt Debono

Exclusive: Cesc Fabregas on why Chelsea can win the Premier League title this season

Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas believes Frank Lampard's side are in with a chance of winning the Premier League this season.

Matt Debono

What the new lockdown rules mean for Chelsea fans returning to Stamford Bridge

Football fans are set to be able to return to sporting grounds next week following the government's new lockdown restrictions.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Chelsea fully focused on Rennes ahead of London derby vs Spurs

Chelsea's only focus is on Tuesday night against Rennes in the Champions League, insists head coach Frank Lampard.

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Rennes: Frank Lampard set to makes changes in France

Frank Lampard's side are back in Champions League action as they travel to France to face fourth-placed Rennes.

Jevans99

Stat Attack: Rennes vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea make the trip across the channel to face French outfit Rennes in the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Ben Davies