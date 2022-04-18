Antonio Rudiger Says Chelsea Are 'So Happy' For Ruben Loftus-Cheek After FA Cup Semi-Final Goal

Antonio Rudiger has revealed that Chelsea are 'so happy' for Ruben Loftus-Cheek after his goal against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

He scored against the Eagles in their 2-0 win in the FA Cup semi-final, with the Blues now progressing to their third consecutive final in the competition.

It was also Loftus-Cheek's first goal for the club since 2019, when he scored in the Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Rudiger spoke to the official Chelsea website after the game and revealed the Blues' delight for the 26-year-old, who is another one of the club's academy products to make their way into the first team.

"The whole season he's trying hard, training well. He's very committed. Such a good moment, he played a very good match against Real Madrid. To score (against Crystal Palace), we are so happy for him."

Since Chelsea returned from the international break Loftus-Cheek has featured in every single game, playing in both central midfield and wing-back.

He started in the Champions League quarter-final second leg tie against Real Madrid during the week, and came on as a substitute for Mateo Kovacic in the clash against Palace.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel was quick to praise the midfielder when he spoke to ITV Sport after the game.

"Excellent. He was very strong in the matches and would have deserved deserved start. Honestly we expected a back four and wanted a normal wing-back and our captain on the pitch. We knew he was ready on the bench.

"He needs to add nothing, he shows it in training. He needs to show it on the pitch. He hid his talent and potential for too long in his career. He is able to produce these performances, this is the way to go.



"For him it's step by step that he continues to grow in his confidence."

