Antonio Rudiger: Chelsea Will Refocus After Carabao Cup Final Loss

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger says his side will now refocus after their Carabao Cup final defeat on Sunday evening. 

The Blues were defeated by the Reds 11-10 on penalties at Wembley, with the deciding penalty being missed by substitute Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Despite the loss in Chelsea's third cup final of the season so far, the World Champions are still competing in the Champions League and FA Cup.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the match, Rudiger revealed that his side will switch their focus to their next game against Luton Town on Wednesday night.

"Today we can be angry but tomorrow we will refocus

"We knew from the beginning that this would be a difficult challenge and it would be an open game. It could go either way, but I think we had the clearer chances and at the end of the day, this is also their luck.

"It was an intensive game and an open game. When it gets to a penalty shoot-out, anything can happen."

Chelsea fought well against Liverpool throughout the match, with both sides having a goal ruled out after the intervention of VAR.

Extra time was required after a goalless 90 minutes and even then neither side were able to score, so a penalty shootout was needed in order to decide the tie.

Kepa was the last of Chelsea's 11 takers for the spot kicks, but he missed his penalty and therefore his side were unable to claim their third trophy of the season.

