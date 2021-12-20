Antonio Rudiger Sends Chelsea Message After Christian Pulisic Admission Following Wolves Draw

Antonio Rudiger has admitted Chelsea aren't getting lucky but knows they have to put chances away to grind wins out following Christian Pulisic's opening during their goalless draw against Wolves.

Chelsea have been hit by a wave of positive Covid-19 cases - seven in the playing squad to be exact - and despite applying for a postponement against Wolves, the Premier League rejected the request.

Thomas Tuchel's men were depleted and forced into playing players, some who aren't fully fit, in various positions to cope with the injury and Covid crisis.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Blues at Molineux as they worked their socks off to claim a point against Bruno Lage's men.

Chances came few and far between for the visitors, but they did have a chance in the second half when Pulisic was slipped in on the left-hand side, but Jose Sa was there to keep the 23-year-old out.

Chelsea were unable to unlock the deadlock to find the winner which Rudiger, who kept a first clean sheet in seven, rued after the game as they fell to six points behind league leaders Manchester City.

"Luck is not on our side because we don't bury these (Christian Pulisic's chance) type of chances," the Chelsea defender reflected after the match. "It's difficult to get three points."



Rudiger added: "The build up to the game was not the easiest but we have to look at the table, so we cannot be happy with that point.

"The first half it was not our best. They dominated the game, but for me, they were not dangerous. The second half we had a good uplift, we showed character but still, at the end of the day, we cannot be happy with a point."



