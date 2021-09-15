Antonio Rudiger Sends Chelsea Teammates Champions League Message

Defender Antonio Rudiger has delivered a message to his Chelsea teammates ahead of the Blues' Champions League defence this season.

Thomas Tuchel's side started the Champions League campaign with a 1-0 victory over Zenit at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Rudiger sent his fellow teammates a message.

"Obviously last year we won the Champions League but now we start again from zero. We know the expectations so we have to be mentally ready each game," he said.

"We are very clear with ourselves about that so mentally it should not distract us in any way."

Romelu Lukaku was on the scoresheet, bagging his fourth goal in as many appearances since returning to the Blues and Rudiger proceeded to praise the forward.

"He is a striker of great class so it's good to have him around. He has a big personality but for us what is more important is the team and not only the one player." Rudiger said.

The defender has less than a year left on his Chelsea contract and has told the Blues what they need to do to see him sign an extension.

It remains to be seen as to wether Rudiger will remain in London beyond the end of the season, with Real Madrid and PSG registering interest in the German.

