Antonio Rudiger set for Chelsea stay with Thomas Tuchel in line to replace Frank Lampard

Antonio Rudiger is expected to stay at Chelsea this month following the sacking of Frank Lampard.

Lampard's departure was confirmed on Monday, with the club stating that recent results and performances hadn't been good enough.

German boss Thomas Tuchel is set to take over in west London with his arrival and announcement expected in the next day.

And as per Sky Germany via Sport Witness, Rudiger could be set for a new lease of life at Chelsea under Tuchel.

He will not be sold by the club this month following repeated contact with Tuchel in recent months.

Rudiger's deal at the club expires in 2022, but he could now be a prominent figure under Tuchel.

Rudiger is yet to comment on Lampard's departure but Thiago Silva and Tammy Abraham have taken to social media to send their gratitude to the ex Chelsea boss.

"I would like to thank you for everything you and your committee have done for me since the day I arrived. As I told you, it seemed like we had been working together for 10 years. Thank you very much for everything. Legend," wrote Silva.

Abraham said: "A role model, a mentor ad a great manager. Thank you Gaffer."

Tuchel could be in charge for the game against Wolves on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

