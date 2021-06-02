Antonio Rudiger Set to Be Handed 'Huge' New Chelsea Contract

Sports Illustrated home
Chelsea to Hand Defender 'Huge' New Contract to Fend Off Spurs Interest

Antonio Rudiger is set to be rewarded with a fresh Chelsea contract this summer.

The 28-year-old has had quite the season in west London; from on the verge of leaving the club in January after becoming an outcast, to becoming a pivotal part in the Chelsea defence as they went onto lift the Champions League trophy in Porto. 

Rudiger's current deal expires next summer and plans had been made to discuss a new contract with the German this summer. 

Now Football Insider claim that Rudiger will now be handed a 'huge' new deal by Chelsea, being rewarded for his excellent form of later. 

Spurs were linked with Rudiger in January but will end their interest in the German. 

Talks between Chelsea and Rudiger are set to open in the 'coming weeks' with both parties 'hopeful a long-term extension' can be agreed.

sipa_33568017

Thomas Tuchel gave his full support to the club offering Rudiger a new deal. 

He said"Nothing is better than what is doing for a new contract. If he wants to have a new contract he has our full support to stay at the club. He is speaking with his performances; he has been amazing since day one.

"We chose him in the first match after just one day of training. It was an unfair decision against Kurt but he's (Rudiger's) German and I had a clearer picture of what he can do, of course, because I've followed him more than Kurt Zouma. I had a clear picture of what he can deliver to a team and he took the chance.

"Since then it's well deserved he is in the team. He is an aggressive leader, has this natural aggressivity in him. He hates to lose, is hard to beat in duels, is very brave, and full of energy in his defending. He is leading by example and has a very positive aggressivity in him.

"This is what we like. When he can channel all this into top performances, as he does now, we are all very happy to have him."

