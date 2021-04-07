Antonio Rudiger set to start for Chelsea against FC Porto in Champions League quarter-finals

Antonio Rudiger is expected to start for Chelsea against FC Porto on Wednesday night in the Champions League, head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The 28-year-old was involving in a training ground bust-up on Sunday with teammate Kepa Arrizabalaga at Cobham, but it has now been resolved and Tuchel has confirmed it won't affect his position in the side after praising the way he dealt with the situation.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Asked if Rudiger was starting against Porto, Tuchel replied: "Yes."

Rudiger was on the bench against West Brom on Saturday during the defeat but will return to the side on Wednesday night in Seville.

Christian Pulisic and N'Golo Kante are in the squad also to face Porto and Tammy Abraham has also travelled with the rest of the squad.

"They [Kante and Pulisic] are fit enough to be in the squad and will be in the squad so this is good news.

"Christian went out right before the injury could happen. He said at half-time he felt if he continued it would be an injury coming so we had to take him off.

"Tammy is in the squad and NG [Kante] just did the last test and will be on the bench. He feels very comfortable and comfortable enough to be on the bench."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Olivier Giroud is also in the running to play with everyone in the squad fit.

He added: "He’s in the running and in the squad. He’s absolutely excited to return to Sevilla and play there so it gives him a good feeling.

"He’s been very strong for us in the Champions League and he has history in Sevilla scoring many goals in this campaign.

"I’m super happy because today is the first time everybody is back in training so this is what you want. We will have some major decisions to take and I have the feeling that we’re absolutely ready for tomorrow’s game."

