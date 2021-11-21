'Everyone Has the Same Issue' - Antonio Rudiger Speaks on International Break Affecting Chelsea's Form

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has commented on how the international break has affected his side's form this season.

The Blues were unbeaten heading into the most recent interval, with a 1-1 draw against Burnley solidifying their spot at the top of the Premier League table.

Players returned to domestic football action on Saturday, with Chelsea winning 3-0 away at Leicester City to make it their ninth victory in the league so far this season.

In an interview with the official Chelsea website after the win, Rudiger spoke on how the international break has interrupted his side's form as he said: "That's all looking for an alibi (making excuse of international break disrupting the flow).

"Every team has national team players going away. Everyone has the same issue so we have to adapt. We showed that today."

The most recent interval for international football was the third so far this season, with the next one not coming until March.

However, the Blues were able to return to their impressive form and secure the win at the King Power Stadium.

Rudiger opened the scoring after just 14 minutes as he headed in a corner from Ben Chilwell over the head of Kasper Schmeichel.

N'Golo Kante then doubled the lead close to the half hour mark after a fantastic solo run through the midfield, before firing past the 'keeper.

Substitutes Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic linked up well in the 71st minute, with the latter sneaking the ball under the legs of Schmeichel to make it 3-0.

