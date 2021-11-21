'The Premier League is Always Full of Surprises' - Antonio Rudiger Speaks on Title Rivals After Chelsea Beat Leicester

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger has spoken on the other Premier League title contenders after his side's victory over Leicester City on Saturday.

The Blues were 3-0 winners at the King Power stadium, with the German defender getting himself onto the scoresheet, as well as N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic.

Victory on the road means Chelsea remain top of the table, four points ahead of Liverpool and six ahead of Manchester City.

In an interview with the official Chelsea website, Rudiger spoke on the perceptions other teams in the league may have on the European Champions, as he said: "I think it is not about other team's fearing us. It is about us doing a job.

"This is what we have to focus about. We don't too much think about other people. The Premier League is always full of surprises."

Rudiger opened the scoring after 14 minutes, heading in over Kasper Schmeichel from Ben Chilwell's right sided corner.

The visitors made it 2-0 as the game approached the half hour mark when Kante made a fantastic solo run through the heart of the Foxes' midfield, before firing a powerful strike past the 'keeper.

Despite making two changes at half time Leicester were unable to respond, and Chelsea sealed the three points with around 20 minutes remaining. Hakim Ziyech did well to feed the ball into fellow substitute Pulisic, who then squeezed it through the legs of Schmeichel to make it 3-0.

The win was the Blues' ninth in the league so far after 12 games played.

