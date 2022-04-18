Antonio Rudiger has revealed his surprise at the number of games Chelsea will have played come the end of the season.

The Blues reached the final of the FA Cup thanks to their 2-0 semi-final win against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon, courtesy of goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount.

By the end of the campaign Chelsea will have competed in six different competitions, with Thomas Tuchel's side adding the Super Cup and Club World Cup to their schedule this year thanks to last season's Champions League success.

The German international spoke to the official Chelsea website after their victory against the Eagles and shared his surprise when told that they will have played 63 games by the end of the season.

"What you say!? Huh? Premier League, we know how it is. With all the cups we have, it's tough. We have to keep going!"



The Blues will now compete in their fourth final this season, and will make another trip to Wembley to contest Liverpool for the FA Cup.

It will be their third final of the competition in three consecutive seasons, with Tuchel's side losing their last two against Arsenal and Leicester.

Despite the season ending in just over a month, Chelsea still have nine games to play in the Premier League and FA Cup.

Their next three fixtures are against Arsenal, West Ham and Manchester United, with their final against Liverpool coming half way through May.

They will then end the season having played 63 out of a possible 66 games.

