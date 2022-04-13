Skip to main content
Antonio Rudiger Takes Positives From Chelsea's Clash vs Real Madrid

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has taken the positives from the Blues' Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid.

The Blues came out 3-2 winners after extra time at the Santiago Bernabeu but this was not enough as they lost on aggregate to fall out of the Champions League

Speaking after the match, via Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Rudiger looked at the positives and believes that his side were close to qualifying.

imago1011268417h

Mason Mount opened the scoring in the opening stages before Rudiger bagged the second, which levelled the scores on aggregate.

Timo Werner put Chelsea ahead with just over ten minutes remaining before Rodrygo levelled the aggregate scoreline to send the clash to extra time.

Karim Benzema added his fourth goal over the two legs as he sent Real Madrid to the semi-final.

imago1011266472h

Speaking after the clash, a positive Rudiger said: "The positive is we didn’t give up. Not many teams can come here and dominate them as we did. But the big 'but' is, over the two legs we made these type of mistakes. Against Real Madrid you get punished.

"We were close. I think we dominated them and we outplayed them, we outran them, but at the end of the day it’s little details that we missed. We scored three goals, not many can come here and do that."

"For me we outplayed them, we outran them and we did a fantastic match, but if you look at both games we need to win these."

imago1011278264h
