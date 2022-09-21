Antonio Rudiger Thanked Thomas Tuchel Following His Dismissal

Antonio Rudiger left Chelsea at the beginning of the summer transfer window on a free move to the European champions Real Madrid, despite his admiration for his coach Thomas Tuchel.

Then, after spending the remainder of the window searching for the best replacement, Tuchel brought in Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli and, Wesley Fofana from Leicester City.

Both of whom were most enthused about working under the German manager, along with the numerous signings made around them, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling.

Tuchel and Sterling post-match at Goodison Park. IMAGO / PA Images

The premature dismissal of Tuchel had a lot of supporters confused as to why the club's new owners, Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, let him spend over £200million on new players but not give him a lot of time to work with them.

It now seems that Rudiger shares the same sentiment, and has blamed the quick pace of the footballing world for his sacking.

"They [Boehly and co] let him get new players only to then let him go after a few games. I was surprised at the speed. The day of his release was a sad one for me. I wrote to him afterwards & thanked him for everything," he told Sport1.

Rudiger celebrating with Tuchel and Thiago Silva after scoring vs Brentford last season. IMAGO / Focus Images

"If you look at where we came from and where he took us, he did the impossible. But you know how it is in football. Sometimes you're the hero, sometimes the bogeyman."

Read More Chelsea Stories