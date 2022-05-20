Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has heaped praise on head coach Thomas Tuchel for handing him the opportunity to give his all for the club.

The Blues star is set to depart Chelsea upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season, with Real Madrid the likely destination.

Speaking to the Players Tribune, Rudiger opened up on his relationship with Tuchel and praised him for the opportunity he gave him.

The German was frozen out by Frank Lampard, not elected as he opted for a partnership of Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva.

He returned to the fold under Tuchel last year and became one of the best defenders in the world, attracting interest from Europe's top clubs as his contract at Chelsea expires at the end of the season.

Speaking on Tuchel, Rudiger said: "When Tuchel came in as manager and gave me a chance, it was a new life for me. Actually, he did something right away that I think a lot of managers could learn from. It had nothing to do with tactics. He just came up to me and he said, 'Toni, tell me about yourself'.

"He wanted to know where my aggression and hunger came from, and I told him about growing up in Berlin-Neukölln and how I used to play so hard on the concrete pitches that all the older kids started calling me 'Rambo.'

"He asked about me, as a person. That was big. When Tuchel gave me a chance, I had so much motivation that I was never going back to the bench. I had made up my mind that I was going to give 200% to this club, to this badge — despite everything that was said about me. For me, after everything I endured, the Champions League was just the pineapple on top of the cake. "

Chelsea will be looking to replace the German when he joins Real Madrid, a tough task to do but the Blues will be hoping that Tuchel can train the next generation to succeed Rudiger.

