Antonio Rudiger has decided to leave Chelsea at the end of the season, according to reports.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and prior to the sanctioning of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, no deal had been agreed over an extension for the Germany international.

With Chelsea currently going through a takeover, they are unable to partake in any transfer activity, including negotiating contract extensions, leaving Rudiger in limbo over his future this summer.

IMAGO / PA Images

His camp have spoken to many clubs, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG and Manchester United, to learn who would be interested in signing the central defender this summer on a free transfer.

Rudiger wanted to have his future resolved in the next few weeks by early May, and now the Athletic have confirmed a decision has been made.

He has opted to leave Chelsea at the end of the current season and will choose his next club next week.

It has been claimed that Real Madrid have agreed terms and are close to finalising a move for Rudiger.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Athletic also report that Rudiger hadn't been given a timeline over when talks could resume with Chelsea amid uncertainty over the takeover and when a sale could be completed, which has played a 'major factor' in why he has now made the decision to part ways.

This will come as a huge blow for Tuchel this summer, who is also losing Andreas Christensen to Barcelona, with club captain Cesar Azpilicueta also heavily linked with a departure to Spain despite his one-year contract extension being triggered.

