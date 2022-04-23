Skip to main content

Antonio Rudiger Makes Final Decision Over Chelsea Future

Antonio Rudiger has decided to leave Chelsea at the end of the season, according to reports.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and prior to the sanctioning of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, no deal had been agreed over an extension for the Germany international. 

With Chelsea currently going through a takeover, they are unable to partake in any transfer activity, including negotiating contract extensions, leaving Rudiger in limbo over his future this summer. 

imago1011396342h

His camp have spoken to many clubs, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG and Manchester United, to learn who would be interested in signing the central defender this summer on a free transfer. 

Rudiger wanted to have his future resolved in the next few weeks by early May, and now the Athletic have confirmed a decision has been made. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He has opted to leave Chelsea at the end of the current season and will choose his next club next week. 

It has been claimed that Real Madrid have agreed terms and are close to finalising a move for Rudiger. 

imago1011384090h

The Athletic also report that Rudiger hadn't been given a timeline over when talks could resume with Chelsea amid uncertainty over the takeover and when a sale could be completed, which has played a 'major factor' in why he has now made the decision to part ways. 

This will come as a huge blow for Tuchel this summer, who is also losing Andreas Christensen to Barcelona, with club captain Cesar Azpilicueta also heavily linked with a departure to Spain despite his one-year contract extension being triggered.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011278189h
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Submitted 'Richest Proposal' for Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger Amid Real Madrid Links

By Nick Emms4 minutes ago
imago1011278052h
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Players & Fans to Help Boost Home Form

By Jago Hemming49 minutes ago
imago1011024326h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Backs Chelsea Squad Following 'Lazy' Claims

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011472578h
News

Thomas Tuchel Jokes About Lewis Hamilton's Arsenal Allegiance Amid Involvement in Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011309770h
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Very Close' to Chelsea Departure as Real Madrid Re-Entered Talks Following Champions League Victory

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011294983h
News

Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's Recent 'Strange' Run of Inconsistency

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1011451070h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Stamford Bridge Admission After Three Consecutive Chelsea Losses

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1011307227h
Transfer News

Report: West Ham Will Not Sell Declan Rice This Summer Despite Interest From Chelsea

By Jago Hemming4 hours ago