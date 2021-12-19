'We Cannot Be Happy' - Antonio Rudiger Comments on Chelsea's Draw Against Wolves

Skip to main content
December 19, 2021
Antonio Rudiger Unhappy With Point After Chelsea Draw Against Wolves

Author:

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has shared his thoughts on his side's draw against Wolves on Sunday afternoon. 

The Blues drew 0-0 at Molineux in a somewhat quiet game in the Premier League. 

Rudiger's side have been affected by injuries in previous weeks and fresh positive tests for Covid-19 have added to the west London side's troubles over a busy festive period. 

Speaking to the media after the game, the German international commented on Chelsea's result on the road.

"The build up to the game was not the easiest but we have to look at the table, so we cannot be happy with that point.

"Luck is not on our side because we don't bury these (Christian Pulisic's chance) type of chances. It's difficult to get three points.

"The first half it was not our best. They dominated the game, but for me, they were not dangerous. The second half we had a good uplift, we showed character but still, at the end of the day, we cannot be happy with a point."

Prior to the game Thomas Tuchel revealed that seven players in his squad have tested positive for Covid-19, with the club having a request to postpone the fixture rejected by the Premier League.

Therefore the game was still played and even though the manager could only name 17 first team players in his matchday squad, the Blues fought well to earn a point away from home.

His side remain third in the Premier League table, six points behind leaders Manchester City.

