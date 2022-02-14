Antonio Rudiger Urges Chelsea to Make Decision on His Future & Hints at Stay

Antonio Rudiger has dropped a huge hint about his intention to stay at Chelsea as he urged the club to 'make decisions' regarding his future.

The 28-year-old's contract is expiring in June and he is no closer to agreeing a new deal with the club.

Speaking to the Athletic, Rudiger has admitted he is happy at Chelsea and has urged the club to make a decision.

He said: "I feel great here, I have always said it. I think the way I play you can see that I’m happy here. But there are also other people who have to make decisions.

"Of course I want to win the Premier League. Does it keep getting better and better for me at Chelsea? Yes."

Earlier this month however, the European champions upped their offer to close to £200,000-per-week, but Rudiger reportedly rejected that offer as well.

It was recently reported that Thomas Tuchel is 'desperate' to hold onto Rudiger amid speculation he may leave the club.

The decision he is referring to could well be that of Chelsea to match his wage demands if they wish to keep him at the club.

Chelsea remain optimistic they can strike a deal with the defender in order for him not to leave on a free transfer this summer and the Athletic have revealed that the Germany international is now looking for in the region of £225,000-a-week, which is more than he initially requested.

Last month, Tuchel admitted he didn't need to sit down to hold talks with Rudiger to convince him to stay.

"I don’t feel he needs a lot of coffees with me. He is a guy that needs to trust you, to feel the connection, feel the trust. He wants to feel it by minutes and by actions. I don’t feel Toni needs a lot of words, pampering and coffee talks or invitations to dinner or whatever."

It appears that the Blues could reach an agreement with the German rather than see him leave for nothing.

