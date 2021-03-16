Antonio Rudiger wants to stay at Chelsea amid talk of fresh contract talks

Antonio Rudiger insists it is down to Chelsea to decide whether he gets a new deal at the club with his contract set to expire next summer.

The 28-year-old was on the verge of leaving last summer under Frank Lampard but has come back into the picture since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel.

His current deal will expire in the summer of 2022, something which Chelsea are aware of, and it has been reported that they are hoping to resume talks with the German before the start of this summer's European Championships.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

And Rudiger was asked ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid about his future.

He said: “Everyone here at the club knows how much I like this club, at the end of the day it is down to the people who make these decisions but for me, at the moment is to concentrate on important matches and targets.

“Like I always said, to me, even at the beginning of the season when things didn’t go my way, I was always calm, like now. At the end of the day I cannot give myself a contract. I love it here at Chelsea, they will always be my priority number one.

“Some things I saw coming but then I was not in the squad I didn’t see that coming but I took it on the chin."

He also revealed the clubs which came in for him last summer including Tuchel, who was then the manager of French side Paris Saint-Germain.

He added: "I was close [to leaving] there were two teams that maybe one I was considering was PSG and then there was Mourinho. I had a chat with Lampard and then I was back on the bench."

