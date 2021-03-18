Antonio Rudiger 'will not speak to Chelsea' over new contract until after Euro 2020

Antonio Rudiger will not hold talks with Chelsea over a new contract until Euro 2020 has concluded, according to reports in Germany.

The 28-year-old has come back into the side under new boss Thomas Tuchel and has been impressive in the Blues backline which has seen them concede just two goals in 13 games, one of which was an own goal scored by Rudiger.

Rudiger's deal expires next summer and it has been reported that Chelsea would aim to resume talks before the start of the European Championships to avoid any doubt over his future.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

However, a new report from Kicker in Germany suggests that Rudiger is 'more hesitant' and 'will not speak to Chelsea' until Euro 2020 has finished.

But the report does state that Rudiger can 'very well imagine' staying at Chelsea.

It goes onto state that he has 'not forgotten' the treatment he received from former boss Frank Lampard which saw the club give him 'no clear backing'.

Rudiger recently revealed that he considered joining Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but now knows his future lays in the hands of the club.

"I was close [to leaving] there were two teams that maybe one I was considering was PSG and then there was Mourinho. I had a chat with Lampard and then I was back on the bench."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He added: "Everyone here at the club knows how much I like this club, at the end of the day it is down to the people who make these decisions but for me, at the moment is to concentrate on important matches and targets.

"Like I always said, to me, even at the beginning of the season when things didn’t go my way, I was always calm, like now. At the end of the day I cannot give myself a contract. I love it here at Chelsea, they will always be my priority number one.

"Some things I saw coming but then I was not in the squad I didn’t see that coming but I took it on the chin."

