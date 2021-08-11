Antonio Rudiger's Five-Word Response to Chelsea's Interest in Romelu Lukaku

Antonio Rudiger has delivered a five word response to Romelu Lukaku's imminent transfer to Chelsea.

The German was on media duty with Mateo Kovacic as the pair were bombarded with questions regarding Lukaku.

Speaking ahead of the UEFA Super Cup, Rudiger remained coy on the transfer as he delivered a five word response.

UEFA

"I do not know anything." he said.

Lukaku has landed in London ahead of his record £97.5 million transfer from Inter Milan and will join up with the Chelsea team after the Super Cup Final in Belfast.

Thomas Tuchel will want the Belgian ready to face Crystal Palace at the weekend in the Blues' opening Premier League fixture.

The Belgian international will sign a five-year contract on his return to the club he left seven years ago in 2014.

(Photo by Piero Cruciatti/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

An announcement is expected within the next 24 hours as Tuchel has finally added a world-class striker to his squad ahead of the new season.

Chelsea will be looking to challenge for the Premier League title and retain their Champions League crown in the 2021/22 season and hope that Lukaku can provide the goals to do so.

