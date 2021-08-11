Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Antonio Rudiger's Five-Word Response to Chelsea's Interest in Romelu Lukaku

The defender has spoken.
Author:
Publish date:

Antonio Rudiger has delivered a five word response to Romelu Lukaku's imminent transfer to Chelsea.

The German was on media duty with Mateo Kovacic as the pair were bombarded with questions regarding Lukaku.

Speaking ahead of the UEFA Super Cup, Rudiger remained coy on the transfer as he delivered a five word response.

7AC2CBAB-1AD2-40A3-8BEE-C5AB01D62A1A

"I do not know anything." he said.

Lukaku has landed in London ahead of his record £97.5 million transfer from Inter Milan and will join up with the Chelsea team after the Super Cup Final in Belfast.

Thomas Tuchel will want the Belgian ready to face Crystal Palace at the weekend in the Blues' opening Premier League fixture.

The Belgian international will sign a five-year contract on his return to the club he left seven years ago in 2014.

sipa_33488407

An announcement is expected within the next 24 hours as Tuchel has finally added a world-class striker to his squad ahead of the new season.

Chelsea will be looking to challenge for the Premier League title and retain their Champions League crown in the 2021/22 season and hope that Lukaku can provide the goals to do so.

More Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea Coverage

- Why Inter Milan changed stance over Romelu Lukaku sale to Chelsea

- Romelu Lukaku 'excited' for Chelsea return after leaving seven years ago

- 'He's coming home' - Didier Drogba 'confirms' Romelu Lukaku's return to Chelsea

- Lukaku is pictured leaving his medical in Milan on Monday ahead of Chelsea switch

- Lukaku seen holding Chelsea shirt after completing first part of Blues medical

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Tammy confused
Transfer News

Report: Tammy Abraham's Buy-Out Clause Revealed Ahead of AS Roma Transfer

E8cZ6KZX0AM5ax5
Features/Opinions

'What A Team' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Villarreal

E8hB7yKXEAUZBl1
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Villarreal | UEFA Super Cup

4A06AEA2-1ADD-4714-836D-5C325B60147D
News

Antonio Rudiger's Five-Word Response to Chelsea's Interest in Romelu Lukaku

sipa_33488407
Transfer News

Watch: Romelu Lukaku Arrives in London Ahead of £97.5M Return to Chelsea

22035420
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Only Sell Baba Rahman Amid PAOK Loan Interest

sipa_31511906
Transfer News

Report: When Romelu Lukaku Will Sign His Chelsea Contract

Lukaku cover
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku to Fly to London on Wednesday to Finalise Chelsea Move