Antonio Rudiger's Future Latest: Defender's Stance, Contract Demands & What Chelsea Need to do

With January underway and Antonio Rudiger able to speak to foreign clubs regarding a free transfer away from Chelsea at the end of the season, the German is yet to make a decision on his future.

He has been in fine form for the Blues since Thomas Tuchel's arrival last year and is no doubt a key part of the head coach's system.

Sky Sports have provided the latest on the future of the Chelsea defender, who could still extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

The defender was reportedly the top target for Real Madrid, however they have since withdrawn their interest in Rudiger due to his contract demands.

Sky Sports believe that the defender is also in 'no rush' to sign a pre-contract agreement with another team despite being allowed to discuss terms with foreign clubs from January onwards.

Therefore, signing a new deal at Chelsea has not been ruled out. The report continues to state that the Blues would need to make Rudiger the highest paid defender in the Premier League to convince him to stay.

This means paying the defender more than Virgil Van Dijk owns at Liverpool and Ruben Dias at Manchester City, becoming one of the top paid defenders in world football.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that the club are still in talks with Rudiger despite rumours linking him with a move elsewhere.

"As I understand it, we are in communication with him. The club are in communication. He is aware of what I demand, how I appreciate to work with him. The level which he is playing is still super high and outstanding," he said.

"There are no doubts that the situation is a concern for that. The point is very clear, my opinion is very clear. The club is trying the very best and their communication is going on. It has not changed a lot.”

