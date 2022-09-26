Skip to main content

'Anything Can Happen In Football' - Reece James On The Importance Of Defending

Reece James has been speaking about how the art of defending has changed and how important it is playing in that position.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Speaking to Chelsea TV, James says he is confident in the way he plays and will always try and get involved in the goals if the opportunity arises.

"I know my ability and how well I can strike a ball. Whenever I get the opportunity, I always try and give myself the best chance of scoring or getting an assist."

The way defenders play has changed drastically over the years, with the wide defenders expected to play high up the pitch, almost in tandem with the wingers which creates more opportunities to create chances.

"Full-backs were just full-backs before, but now they’re trying to use them as an extra player", says James.

Reece James

James in action against Italy on Friday

"We have space there and sometimes it works in your favour."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Over the past couple of years, James has proved himself to become one of the best full backs around, racking up six goals and ten assists in all competitions last season in 2,862 minutes for Chelsea and he admits that he enjoys getting involved in the action despite needing to remember to stay back.

"It’s great when you get high up the pitch and attack but sometimes the game is more difficult and you can’t do that because you’re defending more.

Reece James

James blocks a shot from Wilfried Gnoto

"In football, anything can happen and counter-attacks happen every game, so you have always got to remain switched on and not go to sleep."

James will hope to start for England once again this evening as the Three Lions host Germany at Wembley in the country's final match before they travel to the World Cup in November. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Fikayo Tomori
News

Fikayo Tomori Left Out Of England Squad For Germany Clash

By Luka Foley
Anthony Gordon
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Expected To Try Again For Anthony Gordon In January

By Dylan McBennett
Cody Gakpo
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Cody Gakpo Is A Player Chelsea Should Be Desperate To Sign

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Manchester City Could Be Favourites For Jude Bellingham Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Paulo Maldini Confirms Offers For Rafael Leao Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Denzel Dumfries
Transfer News

Report: Denzel Dumfries Speaks On Interest From Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea women v Manchester City
Match Coverage

Fran Kirby Reacts To Chelsea Goal & Victory Over Manchester City

By Melissa Edwards
Raheem Sterling
News

'We Need To Take Responsibility' - Raheem Sterling On England's Recent Performances

By Luka Foley