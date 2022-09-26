'Anything Can Happen In Football' - Reece James On The Importance Of Defending

Reece James has been speaking about how the art of defending has changed and how important it is playing in that position.

Speaking to Chelsea TV, James says he is confident in the way he plays and will always try and get involved in the goals if the opportunity arises.

"I know my ability and how well I can strike a ball. Whenever I get the opportunity, I always try and give myself the best chance of scoring or getting an assist."

The way defenders play has changed drastically over the years, with the wide defenders expected to play high up the pitch, almost in tandem with the wingers which creates more opportunities to create chances.

"Full-backs were just full-backs before, but now they’re trying to use them as an extra player", says James.

James in action against Italy on Friday IMAGO / Insidefoto

"We have space there and sometimes it works in your favour."

Over the past couple of years, James has proved himself to become one of the best full backs around, racking up six goals and ten assists in all competitions last season in 2,862 minutes for Chelsea and he admits that he enjoys getting involved in the action despite needing to remember to stay back.

"It’s great when you get high up the pitch and attack but sometimes the game is more difficult and you can’t do that because you’re defending more.

James blocks a shot from Wilfried Gnoto IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

"In football, anything can happen and counter-attacks happen every game, so you have always got to remain switched on and not go to sleep."

James will hope to start for England once again this evening as the Three Lions host Germany at Wembley in the country's final match before they travel to the World Cup in November.

Read More Chelsea Stories