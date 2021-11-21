Thomas Tuchel Admits Worries Over Chelsea's Two-Goal Lead vs Leicester as 'Anything Can Happen'

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he was not comfortable with his side's 2-0 lead over Leicester City as 'anything can happen' with that scoreline.

His side ended up winning 3-0 thanks to a second-half strike from substitute Christian Pulisic, adding to Antonio Rudiger and N'Golo Kante's first-half efforts.

Speaking to Chelsea's official 5th Stand app after the match, Tuchel admitted that the two goal cushion still had him worried.

He said: "When it's two goals, anything can happen.

"If you have a deflected shot or a set-piece against you, the whole stadium can wake up and momentum can change but we didn't allow them to come back into the game and the third one finished it."

This comes after he admitted that he was not happy with Chelsea's decision making in the first-half, believing that the match should have been over much sooner if they could find the right passes in the final third early on.

"It was a very good first-half but still we were struggling in the last third with our decision-making and precision," he said

"If we were at our highest level, we could have created more chances and scored the third to have a decision even earlier."

Next up, the Blues host Juventus in the Champions League before facing Manchester United in the Premier League in a weeks time.

