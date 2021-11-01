Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    'Anything Can Happen' - Tuchel on Chelsea's Champions League Clash With Malmo

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has stressed the importance of staying focused despite being considered the favourites, ahead of his side's Champions League encounter with Malmo.

    The Blues previously played the Swedish side on 20th October in a tie that ended 4-0 in Chelsea's favour.

    Chelsea are also riding a six game win streak, having not lost a game since their 1-0 defeat to Juventus in September.

    sipa_35836541

    In his press conference ahead of Tuesday's European encounter, Tuchel warned his team to stay focused, knowing that Malmo will come in ready to put on a performance.

    “We had it now quite often, the fifth or sixth game in a row where we are considered favourites," Tuchel told the press.

    "When you say, very right, Malmo needs extraordinary performance. I think they will prepare for this.

    "Any team on this kind of level is ready to create an extraordinary performance.

    Read More

    sipa_35707087 (5)

    "We should be prepared, be humble and respectful enough towards the game and opponent. Anything can happen."

    Tuchel continued to explain the threat that the Swedish side could bring to the tie.

    "These matches on Champions League level have nothing to lose. Malmo can play with a lot of freedom, a lot of courage.

    "They will be supported by an emotional crowd. This is the things we have to face. It is not the first time.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    sipa_35009438 (3)
