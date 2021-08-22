August 22, 2021
'Are You Sure?' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Frank Lampard Admission Following Chelsea Sack & Hire

Even Tuchel questioned it!
Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has revealed he questioned the Chelsea board's decision to fire Frank Lampard before he accepted the job in west London.

Lampard was dismissed in January after the Blues suffered a period of poor results over the Christmas period. It was a decision that left many disappointed, a popular figure at Stamford Bridge, which saw Tuchel succeed him shortly after. 

Tuchel went onto guide Chelsea to Champions League glory in May, just four months after taking charge, an incredible achievement. An instant impact on confidence levels, morale, and results saw the Blues become a feared side.

sipa_34577335

But prior to accepting the job, Tuchel has explained what happened when Chelsea phoned him to offer him the job - he questioned the decision to fire Lampard, someone who 'embodies everything Chelsea is for'.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Speaking to Sky Sports, Tuchel revealed: "I actually said to the (Chelsea) board in the first phone call 'are you sure doing this? They will not like you, maybe he deserves more time'.

"When I think about Chelsea, I think about Frank Lampard, John Terry, Petr Cech, Didier Drogba. I think about him (Lampard) in the very first moment.

sipa_32109414

"He embodies everything Chelsea is for: hard work, aggressive player, a big leader but at the same time a normal guy, always on the pitch, a team player. A true legend. I clearly understood the choice was made. Take it or leave it." 

More Chelsea Coverage

