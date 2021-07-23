Revealed: What Happened in Chelsea's Behind Closed Doors Friendly

Armando Broja and Callum Hudson-Odoi both netted as Chelsea drew 1-1 in an in-house match.

The Blues were due to play Drogheda United but the game was called off due to a COVID scare.

The club confirmed that instead the team played a match behind closed doors between the players that travelled to Dublin.

The first half remained goalless but the side playing without bibs were hte most dangerous. Jamie Cumming saved a shot from Christian Pulisic before Hakim Ziyech lobbed over.

The bibbed side grew into the game with Davide Zappacosta driving along goal but not finding anyone to convert.

Lewis Baker played in a defensive position due to Chelsea's lack of centre-backs and in the second half tried his luck from long range, unable to find the net.

Hudson-Odoi broke the deadlock in the second half, picking the ball up from Dujon Sterling before driving at the goal with pace and rippling the net.

The other team equalised ten minutes later, Marcos Alonso finding Ziyech who fed Broja to finish from close range.

Broja should have doubled his goal tally but Danny Drinkwater did well to stop the attack.

The Blues face Bournemouth in the next pre-season match on 27 July.

Chelsea's Pre-Season Schedule

July 20 - Fly to Dublin for week-long camp

July 22 - Drogheda United (a) | Friendly (CANCELLED)

July 27 - Bournemouth (a) | Friendly

August 1 - Arsenal (a) | Friendly

August 4 - Spurs (h) | Friendly

August 11 - Villarreal (n) - UEFA Super Cup

August 14 - Crystal Palace (h) | Premier League

