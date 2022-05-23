Chelsea loanee Armando Broja has all but confirmed his return to Stamford Bridge as he penned an emotional letter to Southampton fans at the expiry of his loan move.

The Albanian has had an impressive debut season in the Premier League, netting six goals in 32 appearances in the competition and nine in 38 games in all competitions.

Taking to Instagram, Broja penned a message to Southampton fans as he prepares to return to Chelsea for pre-season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He wrote: "I just want to start off by saying what a great season for me and my family personally. A season full of ups and downs but no matter what I had family and amazing people to help me get through it.

"I also want to say a massive thank you to Southampton and the amazing fans for allowing me and having the belief in me to showcase what I can do. I appreciate all the support and love you showed me and the team.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"Finally, I want to say thank you so much to the players you guys taught me so much this year. I loved every minute with you lads it was honestly something special to me. You have not only become brothers to me but also family. I will miss you guys!"

Whilst the Saints have been open in their desire to keep the Albanian for another season at least, it is believed that Thomas Tuchel is willing to give him an opportunity to shine in pre-season and earn his place in the Chelsea squad.

