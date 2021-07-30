Sports Illustrated home
Armando Broja Discusses 'Amazing' Opportunity at Chelsea

The Albanian is taking his chance in pre-season.
Chelsea's young forward Armando Broja has opened up about the 'amazing' opportunity that he has as been handed in pre-season under Thomas Tuchel.

The striker is Chelsea's joint top goalscorer as the Blues have played two pre-season matches ahead of the new campaign.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, the Albanian discussed his feelings after being handed the opportunity to impress ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Broja bagged his third goal of pre-season as the Blues ran out 2-1 winners against Bournemouth on the south coast.

Speaking on the game time he has received in pre-season, Broja said:"This is an amazing opportunity that I’ve been handed and I’m really grateful for it. I try to work hard everyday, be positive and have a smile on my face.

"I try to play my game, that’s the main thing, to try and impress and work, then it’s out of my hands after that. I just try to do the good things and that’s really it." 

Broja impressed on loan at Vitesse last season

The introduction of Broja at half-time saw the forward play in a front two with Tammy Abraham and, later on, Ike Ugbo with Tuchel admitting that the system suited Broja.

"The first half we had a midfield of two and the second half we went with three and two strikers because it suits Armando (Broja) and Ike (Ugbo) to be in a double striker" said the Blues boss.

It has been reported that the Blues could keep Broja around the first team this season if they fail to bring in a striker this summer as he has impressed in pre-season.

