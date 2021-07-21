Armando Broja Expresses Love for Chelsea Following Contract Extension Ahead of New Campaign

Chelsea forward Armando Broja has demonstrated his affection towards his boyhood club after signing a long-term contract extension.

The 19-year-old underwent a successful loan spell for Vitesse last term, as he netted 11 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions for the Dutch side.

The Albanian has followed in the footsteps of academy graduate Mason Mount, who himself spent a season in the Eredevisie after emerging through the academy ranks in west London.

(Photo by Pro Shots/Sipa USA)

"I’ve been at Chelsea since I was a very young boy, it’s my dream club, I support Chelsea," said Broja, as quoted by the club's official website.

"I’ve been through the whole system with the academy and so, I understand the club really well. I’ve always had a very close bond (with the club) since I was a little kid."

He recently committed his future to the Blues by signing a fresh five-year contract, keeping him in west London until 2026.

The Slough-born striker added: "I supported Chelsea and used to go to all the games, so it’s nice to sign a long-term contract with the club I love, and I’m looking forward to the years ahead with Chelsea.

"It’s nice to get that side of football out of the way, so I can just concentrate on myself and my team-mates and what’s in front of us.

"I’m happy that I managed to do it early, and now I can just focus on my football without any stress."

