Armando Broja Discusses His Emotions During 'Fun' Pre-Season at Chelsea

The youngster is grateful for the opportunity.

Chelsea and Albania striker Armando Broja has expressed his emotions on his first pre-season training camp with Thomas Tuchel.

The forward spent last season on loan at Vitesse Arnhem in the Eredevise, where he impressed.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Broja spoke on his emotions during pre-season.

He said: “It’s probably the best feeling I’ve had so far during my time with Chelsea. I’ve said it a lot of times, they’re my boyhood club and the club that I love. It’s amazing to be able to sign a long-term five-year deal at Chelsea and I’m just looking forward to the years ahead and the positives from it.

"It’s been great, the boys have been very lively. Training has been intense, hard working and really fun. Being here, in and around the players and coaching staff has been really positive."

The forward is Chelsea's joint top scorer in pre-season, alongside Hakim Ziyech on three goals.

Broja bagged a brace against Peterborough United in a 6-1 victory before scoring the equalised at Bournemouth after coming on in the second half.

It has been reported that the Blues could keep Broja around the first team this season if they fail to bring in a striker this summer.

Chelsea have previously been linked with Tottenham's Harry Kane and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku as their search for a goalscorer continues, with Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Erling Haaland their dream target.

However, a deal for either of the three could prove difficult this summer, handing Broja the opportunity to stay at the club.

