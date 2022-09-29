Armando Broja Talks On Turning Down England For Albania

Armando Broja has 15 caps so far for his country Albania and has made four appearances for Chelsea this season, with the 21-year-old seeming to get better and better every time he's on the pitch.

A successful loan spell with Southampton last season has seen the rise of his ability and he's reflected on scoring his first ever Premier League goal during that time, and what it really meant to him.

"When the ball hit the net against Leeds, I was lost in the moment. I didn’t even know how to celebrate — it was only my first Premier League start!" he said via The Players' Tribune.

Broja scoring v Leeds IMAGO / Colorsport

"I knew my parents were going nuts in the stadium too, but it wasn’t until after the match when I was scrolling through social media that I kept seeing it: Armando Broja is the first Albanian to score in the Premier League.

"Oh, wow... After a while that started to sink in, what it meant to make history."

Broja's ambition isn't limited to English success with highest hopes set on helping to take Albania to their first ever World Cup.

Broja in action for Albania. IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

"I actually love the pressure and I love having that as a goal — no matter how big or far away it seems right now. It’s always in my mind...

"There was a moment when the England under-21s wanted me and, yeah, I thought about it and what I wanted for my future, but honestly … I didn’t have to think too long.

"I grew up in England, but I’m proud to be Albanian."

