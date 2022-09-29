Skip to main content
Armando Broja Talks On Turning Down England For Albania

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

The Chelsea striker explains what it means to make history.

Armando Broja has 15 caps so far for his country Albania and has made four appearances for Chelsea this season, with the 21-year-old seeming to get better and better every time he's on the pitch.

A successful loan spell with Southampton last season has seen the rise of his ability and he's reflected on scoring his first ever Premier League goal during that time, and what it really meant to him. 

"When the ball hit the net against Leeds, I was lost in the moment. I didn’t even know how to celebrate — it was only my first Premier League start!" he said via The Players' Tribune

Armando Broja v Leeds

Broja scoring v Leeds 

"I knew my parents were going nuts in the stadium too, but it wasn’t until after the match when I was scrolling through social media that I kept seeing it: Armando Broja is the first Albanian to score in the Premier League.

"Oh, wow... After a while that started to sink in, what it meant to make history."

