Armando Broja Told He's Not Ready to Play 90 Minutes for Southampton

Chelsea youngster Armando Broja has been told by Ralph Hasenhuttl that he's not yet ready to play 90 minutes for Southampton.

The 20-year-old made the loan switch to the south coast in the summer but has yet to be given a real chance. He has made four appearances in the Premier League, but only making a combined 83 minutes.

Broja has started both their Carabao Cup games this season against Newport and Sheffield United, scoring a brace against Newport.

The Albanian looked certain for a start for the Saints against Leeds with Che Adams out injured.

But Hasenhuttl has made an honest admission, stating Broja is a 'very good sub' and isn't ready to play the full 90 minutes in the league.

“Armando showed that he, as a sub, has a very good impact in games - against Newcastle he did a good job," Hasenhuttl told the media.

“But from the beginning, against Sheffield United, he didn’t play well and for Albania he’s always coming from the bench. I think he’s a very good sub.

“I don’t know if he is immediately ready for 90 minutes from the beginning. He’s a player who has to work hard to get a performance for 90 minutes on the pitch."

