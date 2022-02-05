Arno Michel Praises Chelsea for Performance in Thomas Tuchel Absence

Chelsea coach Arno Michel has praised the Blues for their win over Plymouth Argyle despite the absence of head coach Thomas Tuchel.

The German tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating ahead of Chelsea's Club World Cup campaign.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Michel praised the Chelsea side.

The Blues struggled after going behind early on but managed to draw level before half-time through Cesar Azpilicueta.

Chelsea could not finish the game off though in regulation time and played 30 minutes of extra time as Marcos Alonso bagged the eventual winner.

Speaking after the match, Michel heaped praise on Chelsea for their performance in the absence of their manager, Tuchel.

He said: "It is a team effort and we all felt a little bit excited because we are used to having Thomas by our side. It is different but the team does it easy for us and help us in our work.

"We felt good support and it is definitely different to when Thomas is there as we are not the main people responsible for it."

Chelsea travel to Abu Dhabi without their head coach as they compete in the Club World Cup.

It is unclear as to whether Tuchel will join up with his team if they reach the final, but he is set to miss the match on Wednesday as Chelsea look to add a trophy to their impressive recent history under the German head coach.

