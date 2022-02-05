Arno Michels Evaluates Chelsea's Missed Chances Against Plymouth in Tough FA Cup Fixture

Chelsea first team coach Arno Michels has spoken out about his side's missed chances against Plymouth Argyle in their 2-1 win over the League One side in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Blues hosted Plymouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon in a tie that proved difficult for the European champions.

Despite finishing the match with 72% possession, 41 shots and 20 corners, the Blues only managed to find the back of the net twice on the day as they struggled to break the away side's defence.

Speaking after the game, Michels analysed his side's missed chances, insisting 'we need to work on it'.

“Sometimes it is like this, it is not a big problem, the important thing is that we try to create these chances and we had a lot of them, but we need to work on it.

“There were so many opportunities in the box today, we only needed one touch to finish it but we want to shoot it in the angle, hit it in the corner of the goal.

“But they (Plymouth) also defended very good, very deep and very disciplined, so it was not that easy to convert all these opportunities."

Michels even went on to suggest that they could have been 3-1 up after the first hour.

We had 60 minutes where it could've been 3-1," he said, as quoted by football.london. "We were a little unlucky with the crossbar and we scored, more or less, an own goal.

"That gave us some difficulty but the most important thing in the FA Cup is to go through and that's what we did.

