Arno Michels Gives Honest Admission on Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea Performance vs Plymouth

Chelsea first team coach Arno Michels has delivered an honest verdict on Romelu Lukaku after his performance against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

The forward had another unsuccessful match, failing to contribute significantly as the Blues struggled in attack.

Speaking to the press after the match, via football.london, Michels discussed the forward's performance.

Chelsea welcomed a tough Plymouth Argyle squad at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon with the home side needing the full 120 minutes to scrape a 2-1 win.

Their forwrads struggled to score despite creating many chances, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso having to bail Thomas Tuchel's side out.

Tuchel was absent from the match, having tested positive for Covid-19, leaving Michels in charge of the team.

When asked about Lukaku's underwheling display, Michels honestly admitted: "He's working a lot for the team, doing lots of touches, but is a little bit unlucky.

"We try to put him, give him opportunities and we will keep on going like this because he is an important player for us. He is our striker so he also needs some trust in moments he doesn't score."

Lukaku's debut season back in Blue has not gone to plan so far but Chelsea are through to the next round in another competition which he could lift at the end of the season.

The Belgian will be hoping to lift the Club World Cup, his first trophy since his record move from Inter Milan, with the club.

