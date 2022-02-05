Skip to main content
Arno Michels Praises Plymouth Defence After Chelsea Progress Through to Fifth Round of FA Cup

Chelsea first team coach Arno Michels had nothing but praise for Plymouth Argyle's defence after his side beat the League One team 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues had a tough fixture on the day, scoring only two goals from a total of 41 shots as the Plymouth defence held strong making it difficult for the home team to put too much together.

Thanks to goals from defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, the European champions were able to take the win and progress through to the fifth round of the competition.

Speaking after the game, Michels hailed the League One team's defensive shape for all the problems they caused Chelsea.

“But they (Plymouth) also defended very good, very deep and very disciplined, so it was not that easy to convert all these opportunities.”

Michels went on to answer questions about how many chances his side missed, after hitting the target just 11 times from a total of 41 shots on goal.

“Sometimes it is like this, it is not a big problem, the important thing is that we try to create these chances and we had a lot of them, but we need to work on it.

“There were so many opportunities in the box today, we only needed one touch to finish it but we want to shoot it in the angle, hit it in the corner of the goal.”

When asked about Romelu Lukaku's involvement in the game, Michels went on to analyse his involvement in the game.

"He's working a lot for the team, doing lots of touches, but is a little bit unlucky," as quoted by football.london.

"We try to put him, give him opportunities and we will keep on going like this because he is an important player for us. He is our striker so he also needs some trust in moments he doesn't score."

