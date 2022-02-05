Skip to main content
Arno Michels Provides Mason Mount Injury Update After Chelsea's Victory Over Plymouth Arglye

Chelsea first team coach Arno Michels has provided an injury update after Mason Mount was subsituted against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

The match went to extra time, with the Blues stuggling before Marcos Alonso found a winner.

Speaking to the press after the match, via football.london, Michels provided an assessment on Mount's injury.

imago1009556519h

Michels was in charge of the team after Thomas Tuchel tested positive for Covid-19 and was unable to be in attendance, instead keeping in contact with his staff via a remote call.

Mount was substituted in extra time and replaced by Saul Niguez before the Englishman went straight down the tunnel with a knock.

Speaking on the injury, Michels said: "He felt an injury in extra time with this shot. He realised quick he felt pain and so we took him off. 

Read More

"There will be further exams. Hopefully, it's not too bad but I can't promise what the situation is."

imago1009563842h

Chelsea will be hoping that it is not a bad injury as they travel to Abu Dhabi to compete in the Club World Cup, with the semi-final coming on Wednesday.

If Mount is deemed to be a week-long absence, it could be decided that the midfielder does not travel with the squad.

This would be a blow to the Blues, who were already without Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Reece James and Ben Chilwell for the FA Cup tie against Plymouth on Saturday.

An update on Mount will be given in due course by the club.

