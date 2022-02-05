Arno Michels Provides Update on Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel After Covid-19 Positive Test

Chelsea coach Arno Michels has provided an update regarding Thomas Tuchel, after the head coach tested positive for Covid-19 before the FA Cup clash against Plymouth Argyle.

The Blues struggled without their boss, going to extra time against the League One side before Marcos Alonso bailed them out with a fantastic finish.

Speaking to the press after the match, Michels discussed Tuchel after he tested positive for Covid.

IMAGO / PA Images

He said: "First of all, I do not exactly know what the situation is with Thomas when he will be back. He has to follow the government rules and is in self-isoltation, so we are looking forward to the next days.

"We stayed in touch with him (Thomas Tuchel) the whole game. He was involved in the preparation and everything was clear what we wanted to do. We stayed in touch the whole time.

"We had 60 minutes where it could've been 3-1. We were a little unlucky with the crossbar and we scored, more or less, an own goal. That gave us some difficulty but the most important thing in the FA Cup is to go through and that's what we did."

IMAGO / PA Images

The Blues will be hoping that Tuchel can return for the Club World Cup final, if Chelsea reach it, next week in Abu Dhabi.

He will miss Wednesday's semi-final and will not travel with the team due to his positive Covid test.

Chelsea will be hoping he can return soon as they struggled without him against Plymouth.

