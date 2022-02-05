Skip to main content
Arno Michels Reveals Chelsea's Injury Concerns Following Difficult Cup Tie With Plymouth

Chelsea first team coach Arno Michels has revealed his side's injury concerns following their 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

The fourth round cup tie was Michels' chance to command the west London club from the sideline with Thomas Tuchel out of action due to a positive Covid-19 test.

imago1009563842h

On the day, the match took plenty of different turns, with Plymouth taking the lead inside eight minutes, before Chelsea fought back to take the win in front of home fans.

Speaking after the game, Michels revealed his side's injury concerns following the Saturday afternoon cup battle.

“Mason at the end had a bit of a problem so we had to take him off, Hakim had a bit of a problem, Azpi was a hamstring. I wouldn’t say they are injuries, but we have a few muscular problems.

Read More

“Hopefully they are only little ones so they are back in training tomorrow or Monday.”

imago1009556519h

Mount was pulled off the pitch in the 97th minute, being replaced by Saúl Ñíguez and, worryingly for Blues fans, he was taken straight down the tunnel to receive treatment.

When asked about the injury, Michels wasn't able to provide too much information as to how bad it was for Mount.

"He felt an injury in extra time with this shot. He realised quick he felt pain and so we took him off.

"There will be further exams. Hopefully, it's not too bad but I can't promise what the situation is."

