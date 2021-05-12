Arteta: Chelsea Have Been Best Team in Premier League in Last Few Months

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Makes Huge Chelsea Claim Ahead of London Derby

Author:
Publish date:

Mikel Arteta recognises how difficult of a challenge Arsenal have when they face Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's side are flying with five games to play this season, which sees them in the top four and in the FA Cup ad Champions League final. 

Chelsea have sealed massive scalps against Real Madrid and Manchester City, both on two occasions, in recent weeks and now they face a struggling Arsenal side.

sipa_33273684 (1)

The pressure is on Arteta and he knows it won't be easy in west London after hailing the work Tuchel has done at the club since his arrival at Chelsea.

What Mikel Arteta said

"Well probably," said Arteta on Chelsea being the biggest test in the league, "they’ve been the best team in the league in the last few months, what Thomas has been able to do since he arrived has been exceptional. He put the team in two finals, the way the team is looking, how solid they are defensively as well, how composed and regular they have been in their performance has been excellent."

What Thomas Tuchel said on Arsenal

"We are fully focused on ourselves, so it's not on me to comment on any situation. Arsenal, if I'm surprised when I experience this league; nothing surprises me anymore, because anything can happen here.

"You can catch a streak, or you can get caught in any match if you're not fully aware on the top level. So, this is what we signed up for, this is where we are in the toughest competition in Europe, the Premier League.

"This is a big match because Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in Europe still and we will prepare for our best level which we will absolutely need to succeed."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33100398 (4)
News

Thomas Tuchel Won't 'Fight' Chelsea to Sign Players This Summer

sipa_33231811
News

Arteta: Chelsea Have Been Best Team in Premier League in Last Few Months

sipa_33235326
News

Tuchel Hails Arsenal's Aubameyang but Coy on Chelsea Signing Forward

sipa_33273736
News

Tuchel: How Hudson-Odoi Can Live Up to 'Big Talent' Potential at Chelsea

sipa_33273692
News

The Chelsea Squad Available For Selection to Face Arsenal

sipa_32324860
News

Chelsea Ready to Reward Thomas Tuchel With New Three-Year Contract

sipa_33164372 (1)
News

Silva, Kante and Jorginho Set For Fresh Chelsea Contracts

sipa_32242764
News

When Andreas Christensen and Mateo Kovacic Could Return to Chelsea side From Injury