Arteta: Chelsea Have Been Best Team in Premier League in Last Few Months

Mikel Arteta recognises how difficult of a challenge Arsenal have when they face Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's side are flying with five games to play this season, which sees them in the top four and in the FA Cup ad Champions League final.

Chelsea have sealed massive scalps against Real Madrid and Manchester City, both on two occasions, in recent weeks and now they face a struggling Arsenal side.

The pressure is on Arteta and he knows it won't be easy in west London after hailing the work Tuchel has done at the club since his arrival at Chelsea.

What Mikel Arteta said

"Well probably," said Arteta on Chelsea being the biggest test in the league, "they’ve been the best team in the league in the last few months, what Thomas has been able to do since he arrived has been exceptional. He put the team in two finals, the way the team is looking, how solid they are defensively as well, how composed and regular they have been in their performance has been excellent."

What Thomas Tuchel said on Arsenal

"We are fully focused on ourselves, so it's not on me to comment on any situation. Arsenal, if I'm surprised when I experience this league; nothing surprises me anymore, because anything can happen here.

"You can catch a streak, or you can get caught in any match if you're not fully aware on the top level. So, this is what we signed up for, this is where we are in the toughest competition in Europe, the Premier League.

"This is a big match because Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in Europe still and we will prepare for our best level which we will absolutely need to succeed."



