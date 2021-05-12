Arsenal Team News to Face Chelsea: David Luiz Ruled Out of Stamford Bridge Return

Sports Illustrated home
Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Rules David Luiz Out of Chelsea Clash

Author:
Publish date:

Mikel Arteta has confirmed David Luiz is unavailable for Arsenal to face his former club Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal make the short trip across London to face their city rivals but will be without several players to face Thomas Tuchel's side.

David Luiz is out of the clash and won't face his former side, while Granit Xhaka, Pablo Mari and Emile Smith Rowe will be hoping to be in contention to make the squad. 

What Mikel Arteta said on the Arsenal team news to face Chelsea

"We have to see, there were some issues over the weekend again. We are playing every three days and there is no time to train yet, (Tuesday) is the first day so we will have to wait and see. Yes some injuries, yes.

He added: "Well the situation with David (Luiz) is that he is not yet recovered, we will see how he does in the next few weeks. The rest are still in contention but we will have to see today how they come."

Meanwhile at Chelsea, they will be without Andreas Christensen and Mateo Kovacic for Arsenal's visit, but Thomas Tuchel needs to assess the rest of his squad to manage the workload ahead of a busy month.

He said: "We'll just have an eye on the players' workload, on the stats that we have: who is overloaded and maybe overloaded in high speed.

"From that, we will decide who is at a risk of injury. Everybody who is not at risk of injury will be available for the game, it's not to manage the game on Saturday, now is the time to manage the game on Wednesday. We're in the middle of a race for the top four, so we cannot pre-judge games."

