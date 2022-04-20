Skip to main content
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka: I Had No Choice But To Go Down Under Cesar Azpilicueta Challenge vs Chelsea

Arsenal goalscorer Bukayo Saka has stated that he had no choice but to go to ground when Cesar Azpilicueta mate contact with him in their 4-2 win against Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel's men were below par as they fell to defeat despite goals from Timo Werner and Azpilicueta.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Saka believed he did not have any choice but to go down under the challenge of Azpilicueta.

imago1011449730h

He said: "He's holding me for five seconds, I have to go down. Of course he is going to be angry with me but it is what it is. It was a penalty."

Chelsea were poor once again and made it three home defeats in a row, conceding 11 goals in the process.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Werner kept up his fine form as he scored the first equaliser before Arsenal went 2-1 up in the first period.

imago1011448777h

Azpilicueta netted the second goal to equalise once again but the second half saw Arsenal come out stronger and outplay Tuchel's men before Eddie Nketiah added his second of the match.

Azpilicueta was tussling with Saka off the ball in the final minutes before the Arsenal winger went to ground and a penalty was awarded, despite Azpilicueta's complaints.

Chelsea will be hoping to bounce back when they face West Ham on Sunday, looking to grab three points and push forward as they look to finish in the top four and end a run of three consecutive home losses.

