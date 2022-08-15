Skip to main content

Arsene Wenger On His Chelsea Rivalry Following Tottenham Drama

The former Arsenal head coach has weighed in on what bone he had to pick with Jose Mourinho during his Chelsea era. 

The London competition has always been fierce, and Sunday's derby did not disappoint, with the heatwave coming off second to the temperatures between Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte. 

Tuchel and Conte

Tuchel and Conte needing to be held back by their technical teams. 

Neutrals were delighted to see the return of passionate animation between two top level managers at Stamford Bridge, and one man in particular has gifted football fans with what his rivalry with the Blues had been like. 

Talking to Football Daily, he said: "My rivalry was always more with the clubs than the person, so I never made any statements against the person on a personal level.

"I had a lot of aggravations with [Jose] Mourinho at the time because I felt that Chelsea were the first club that came in and spent money they didn’t earn.

Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho

Wenger and Mourinho mid-confrontation on the touchline at Stamford Bridge. 

"At the time where you had no Financial Fair Play, since that moment - 2004 - they have created FFP, there is more control of the finances of the clubs. Overall, that was the turning point." 

A lot of new restrictions and regulations have since come into English football, including manager red cards as we saw on the weekend, which perhaps Wenger would have appreciated when sharing a touchline with the 'chosen one'. 

