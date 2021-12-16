Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

AS Monaco Director Reveals Extraordinary Demands for Chelsea to Sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Author:

AS Monaco director Mitchell has laid out the club's demands to Chelsea if the Blues wish to sign midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been linked with several midfielders after an injury crisis in the centre of the park.

However, speaking to tuttosport via Fabrizio Romano, Mitchell has made an extraordinary demand to clubs interested in the midfielder.

imago1008578057h

He said: “Tchouaméni can be considered a top player, we’d like to keep him. Price tag? He’s as expensive as our Gran Casinó."

It was recently reported that Chelsea are interested in the French international as they have so many injuries in midfield at the moment.

The report stated that Tuchel wishes to switch to a back four during his time at Chelsea but does not have the personnel to do so.

Read More

However, Tuchel only has Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek who he trusts in midfield as Saul Niguez has endured a miserable loan spell so far.

imago1008327386h

All of Tuchel's midfielders have suffered with injuries so far this season, leaving them light in the centre of the park.

It was also believed that Chelsea 'really appreciate' Tchouameni as they have kept tabs on the 21-year-old for 'some time'.

Tchouameni joined Monaco from Bordeaux at the start of 2020 and has made 66 appearances since then, scoring five and assisting four. He has also featured for the French national team seven times.

It remains to be seen as to whether the Blues will make a move for the midfielder as Monaco up their price.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008384101h
News

AS Monaco Director Reveals Extraordinary Demands for Chelsea to Sign Aurelien Tchouameni

1 minute ago
imago1008585548h
News

Report: No Further Positive COVID-19 Tests in Chelsea Squad Ahead of Everton Clash

34 minutes ago
imago1008586920h
News

Report: Chelsea vs Everton 'Due to go Ahead' as Positive COVID-19 Results 'Not Currently Considered an Outbreak'

1 hour ago
imago1008573188h
News

Report: Chelsea Squad to Undergo Further COVID-19 After Positive Results Ahead of Everton Clash

1 hour ago
imago1008120224h (1)
News

'He's There to Scare the Everton Bench' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea N'Golo Kante Selection Joke

1 hour ago
imago1006809175h
News

Report: Three Chelsea Players Test Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Everton Clash

2 hours ago
imago1008209720h (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes January Transfer Hint Amid Chelsea Injury Crisis

2 hours ago
imago1008453092h
News

'I Wanted to Leave' - Antonio Rudiger's Shocking Admission Regarding Chelsea Stay

2 hours ago