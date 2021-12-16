AS Monaco Director Reveals Extraordinary Demands for Chelsea to Sign Aurelien Tchouameni

AS Monaco director Mitchell has laid out the club's demands to Chelsea if the Blues wish to sign midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been linked with several midfielders after an injury crisis in the centre of the park.

However, speaking to tuttosport via Fabrizio Romano, Mitchell has made an extraordinary demand to clubs interested in the midfielder.

He said: “Tchouaméni can be considered a top player, we’d like to keep him. Price tag? He’s as expensive as our Gran Casinó."

It was recently reported that Chelsea are interested in the French international as they have so many injuries in midfield at the moment.

The report stated that Tuchel wishes to switch to a back four during his time at Chelsea but does not have the personnel to do so.

However, Tuchel only has Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek who he trusts in midfield as Saul Niguez has endured a miserable loan spell so far.

All of Tuchel's midfielders have suffered with injuries so far this season, leaving them light in the centre of the park.

It was also believed that Chelsea 'really appreciate' Tchouameni as they have kept tabs on the 21-year-old for 'some time'.

Tchouameni joined Monaco from Bordeaux at the start of 2020 and has made 66 appearances since then, scoring five and assisting four. He has also featured for the French national team seven times.

It remains to be seen as to whether the Blues will make a move for the midfielder as Monaco up their price.

