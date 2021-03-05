Ashley Cole: Mason Mount will be pushing for the Chelsea captaincy next season

Ashley Cole believes Mason Mount will be making strides next season to become the new Chelsea captain.

The 22-year-old has been a star performer for Chelsea since his breakthrough at the club at the start of last season under Frank Lampard.

He has continued his form into this term and now under new manager Thomas Tuchel, which has eradicated any claims of him being a 'teacher's pet'.

Mount has proving himself to be one of the best players in the squad, if not the best, and has arguably already won the Player of the Season award.

His efforts and influence continued on Thursday night against Liverpool in the Premier League as he netted the only goal and match-winner to earn Chelsea another three points to move them into the top four.

Mount has become the second-youngest player at Chelsea to reach 20 goals and assists for the club in the Premier League after only Arjen Robben.

He continues to impress and is only going to get better for club and country, and former Chelsea defender Cole is expecting big things from the midfielder.

He said on Sky Sports post-match: "You know what he's going to do but it's tough to stop at times. Great finish.

"This is what Mason brings you - willingness and determination to run beyond players."

"Next season he is definitely pushing for the captaincy.

"For me is the best player at Chelsea and the first name on the team sheet."

Mount was delighted to get the win for the Blues at Anfield as they boosted their chances of a top four spot.

"Where the season is at the moment it is very tight in the top four, we are in and around and we want to keep pushing.

"We have been on a good run recently, we have been keeping clean sheets but not scoring enough. It was very good to score tonight.



“Massive win. Every game now is a big win, we need to get as many three points as we can. We have the team to do it, we want to keep going.

“The game plan was to press them high and not let them have the ball. We had to be brave and try and win the ball up high. Most of the time they defend high and that is where the goal came from.

"I just try to give my best performance wise if I am starting or coming off the bench. I feel like everyone has been really together. I am obviously happy, I am happy to get a goal today. I want to score more."



