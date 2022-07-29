‘Assess the Nature’ - Financial Expert Praises Todd Boehly’s Recent Tactic

A financial expert has applauded Todd Boehly for setting up a meeting with 19 Premier League club executives heading into the new season.

Todd Boehly has some massive shoes to fill after buying Chelsea from Roman Abramovich this summer.

The American hasn't taken things slowly either. He's already removed some of the backroom staff ahead of a huge rebuild at Stamford Bridge.

On Tuesday, Chelsea's new owner also hosted a 'dinner' with the executives from the other 19 Premier League clubs.

Reports claimed that this was a scouring mission by the American to see where his new club are currently at amongst needs seasons competition.

IMAGO / PA Images

Now, a financial expert has said that this is a great strategy by Boehly to figure out who are his 'friends' and 'enemies' heading into his new venture.

“Networking in football is an absolutely critical skill," Keiran Maguire told Football Insider.

“Identifying who are your friends and enemies at an early stage can certainly hold positive for any club.

IMAGO / PA Images

“Todd Boehly comes across as a gregarious and talented individual. He will use events like this to assess the nature and objectives of other club executives.

“He will hopefully be able to identify who are his allies when decisions are being made.

“Clearly, there is still a lot of bad blood from the attempt of the owners of Chelsea and other sneaky clubs to set up Super League.

“Perhaps Boehly is going to use this to identify responses that are softer than the significant hostility that there is towards those clubs that tried to kidnap the domestic game.”

