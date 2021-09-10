Aston Villa Boss Dean Smith Delivers Team News Ahead of Chelsea ClashDraft SharePreviewPublish

The Villains are looking strong.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has delivered his team news ahead of his side's clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

The game will be played infront of the Blues' crowd at 17:30, with Chelsea looking to continue their fine start to the season.

Speaking to Aston Villa, Smith has revealed that several players are returning for his side.

He said: “We should be welcoming Ollie Watkins back. We’ve also got Leon Bailey back to full fitness now.

“Bertrand Traore has trained the last couple of days as well. John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey have recovered from their Covid-19 situations too.”

However, Nizaar Kinsella has revealed Emiliano Buendia and Emiliano Martinez are out of the match, having only just traveled back from South America following international duty with Argentina.

The pair will have to quarantine as Aston Villa released them to play for their country.

Several clubs refused to release their South American players, including Chelsea with Thiago Silva, due to quarantine restrictions.

Chelsea will be without Reece James, who is suspended following his dismissal at Anfield before the international break.

There was an injury scare to Romelu Lukaku, but the club have confirmed that the Belgian has been in training and could be set to start.

Christian Pulisic registered minutes in the tank for the USMNT during the international break after recovering from COVID-19 and could feature in the squad.

Timo Werner had an impressive international break and Thomas Tuchel could opt to play the German.

Saul Niguez could make his Chelsea debut following a Deadline Day move.

There will be more team news following the manager's press conference at 13:30 on Friday.

