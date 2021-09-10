Aston Villa Boss Smith Makes Chelsea & Tuchel Admission Ahead of Premier League Clash

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has been full of praise for Chelsea and their manager Thomas Tuchel ahead of the clash between the pair at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Villains will be without Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia, as Smith delivered his team news.

Speaking to Aston Villa ahead of the match, the manager heaped praise upon Tuchel and his Chelsea side.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

“They are a fantastic team with a fantastic coach, it’s going to be a very tough game.” he said.

Tuchel has received heaps of praise from across the globe, being nominated for and winning the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year award after guiding Chelsea to a Champions League trophy just months after taking charge.

The Blues boss has started his first full season in charge in fine fashion, recording two wins out of a possible three.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The third match ended in a draw as Chelsea were reduced to ten men in the first half. Reece James' dismissal saw Liverpool equalise at Anfield but a fantastic defensive performance in the second half meant that ten-man Chelsea came away with a well earned point as the manager set his team up brilliantly.

Tuchel will not let the praise get to his head and underestimate Smith's side, who have recorded two wins and a loss in the first three matches.

The game on Saturday will be Chelsea's first of the season at Stamford Bridge, with Romelu Lukaku in line to make his second home debut. Saul Niguez could also make his debut for the club.

