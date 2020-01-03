Absolute Chelsea
Aston Villa consider loan deals for Chelsea pair Danny Drinkwater and Michy Batshuayi

Matt Debono

Aston Villa are considering tabling loan bids for Chelsea duo Danny Drinkwater and Michy Batshuayi this month.

The Villans are looking for reinforcements in the winter market as they look to boost their survival chances in the top-flight. Dean Smith's side currently sit one point above the drop zone having been promoted to the Premier League this season. 

Villa received a heavy blow after it was confirmed Brazilian forward Wesley would be out for the remainder of the season after suffering knee ligament damage in their victory against Burnley. 

The Athletic claim that the Midlands club are targeting Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi as a potential replacement. 

WATCH: Frank Lampard admits he has not considered a swap deal for Wilfried Zaha which includes Olivier Giroud joining the Eagles.

However, the report suggests Batshuayi is 'not particularly keen' on a move to Villa Park, and it would take serious convincing to convince the 26-year-old to swap Champions League football for a relegation battle. 

But Michy Batshuayi isn't the only Blues star they are considering; Danny Drinkwater has been listed as a potential incoming in January. 

Drinkwater is set to return to Chelsea in January following his short-term loan spell with Burnley, and could end up at Villa Park. 

Danny Drinkwater is set to return to Stamford Bridge in the next week following the completion of his loan spell with Burnley.Getty Images

Former Blue John Terry will be hoping his long-standing relationship with Chelsea could push through any deals and convince either Batshuayi or Drinkwater to make a move to the Midlands for the rest of the season. 

Chelsea have business to conduct themselves, and Drinkwater and Michy Batshuayi may not be the only outgoings this month. Pedro, Marcos Alonso and Olivier Giroud could all leave the club this month.

