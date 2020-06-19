Absolute Chelsea
Aston Villa boss Dean Smith on difficulty of keeping Tammy Abraham quiet ahead of Chelsea clash

Matt Debono

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has admitted that his side will have to be at their best to stop Tammy Abraham when they meet the Blues in the Premier League.

Chelsea travel to the Midlands on Sunday to face Villa in their Premier League opener since the restart. 

Frank Lampard's side are at full strength with several returning from injuries including Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, as Jorginho is the only expected absentee. 

Former Villa forward Tammy Abraham is expected to lead the line at the weekend and Dean Smith has revealed how his side will cope with the 22-year-old.

"I don’t need to give my centre halves any plans. Tyrone, Kortney and Ezri know him very well, as we all do," he said in his pre-match press conference on Friday. 

"He’s gone onto Chelsea in the Premier League this season and done what I expected him to do. I’m pleased that he’s had his opportunity with Frank there and he’s shown everyone what a good player he is.

"Our centre backs know from training with him every day last season how good he is and how good they will have to be to keep him quiet."

He netted in the Blues' 2-1 win over Villa at Stamford Bridge back in December and will be looking to get off the mark immediately on Sunday.

Smith also added that he has a good idea on Lampard's squad ahead of the fixture.

"We’ll have an idea of their squad and the shape. As Chris Wilder [Sheffield United manager] said before our game, there aren't too many surprises going to be thrown out," he said.

"We know each other’s squads because nothing’s changed within our squads.

"We’ll have a good idea of who we’re going to be facing."

